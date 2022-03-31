While it will be warmer Thursday than the past couple of days, the D.C. area could see scattered thunderstorms that could be severe later in the day.

Here’s what you need to know about the forecast.

Temperatures, which began the day in the 50s could go as high as the reach the mid 70s in the D.C. region. The storms could strike along much of the Interstate 95 corridor between New York and Florida.

The most likely time for severe storms in the D.C. area will happen between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., with damaging wind gusts and hail as large as 1 inch in diameter, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Otherwise, he said to expect a “windy and warm” day.

When it comes to winds, Bell forecasts southwest winds will average between 20 mph and 30 mph for most of the afternoon and evening, with occasional gusts reaching around 40 mph.

Expect “almost total cloud cover” in most areas as temperatures reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon, according to Bell.

According to the National Weather Service, D.C., nearly all of Maryland and a large swath of Virginia, including Northern Virginia, are at slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds.

The risk of severe weather is due to end around 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., as a cold front passes through, but periods of rain will continue until Friday’s morning commute as temperatures drop to near 50.

Friday will be blustery and cooler. Northwest winds could gust over 30 mph for most of the afternoon, as temperatures approach 60.

Bell said skies will clear and wind will diminish Friday night.

While Saturday will begin the day with temperatures in the upper 30s, they are expected to climb to nearly 60 in the afternoon.

Saturday night will see a small wave of low pressure cross the area, bringing clouds and possibly some sprinkles, followed by sunshine Sunday afternoon with temperatures getting back above 60.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and warm. Scattered rain, thunderstorms and hail. Winds out the southwest at 20 mph to 35 mph, with gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph likely. Highs of 68 to 74.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms, overnight showers. Gusty winds. Chance of rain: 80%. Lows of 44 to 52.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Blustery and cooler. Midday shower possible. Highs of 54 to 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly morning. Some afternoon clouds. Highs of 54 to 60.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and sprinkles. Clearing in the afternoon. Breezy at times. Winds out of the northwest at 10 mph to 20 mph. Highs of 58 to 62.

