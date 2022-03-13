Sunny but slushy Sunday with potential refreeze in DC area

Bring on the sunshine! But first, watch for puddles and leftover snow which could make for icy road conditions in the D.C. area.

The blizzard-like snowstorm and high winds might be winding down, but puddles and leftover snow could make for patches of ice on roads in the D.C. area on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory ended at 1 a.m. Sunday morning for the entire WTOP listening area. With temperatures in the 20s, drivers are advised to watch out for icy spots on the road and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

“Everything on the road, all of that slush is going to freeze overnight. A lot more snow and sleet to come,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said on Saturday.

The good news, those high winds that caused outages Saturday also helped to dry out the roads to prevent widespread black ice, Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said.

The core of the arctic air mass will settle over the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, leading to a mostly sunny and cold day with highs in the lower 40s.

WTOP Traffic said elevated roadway and shoulders could be icy and asked drivers to use caution and watch for black ice.

“Hang onto that steering wheel nice and tight,” WTOP Traffic’s Carlos Ramirez said.

Besides the potential for a refreeze, the weather will be mostly sunny but cold. The breeze will make it feel a whole lot colder too, so grab that scarf.

And remember, Sunday’s the first day on Daylight Saving Time. So sunset will be later Sunday evening around 7:13 p.m. Enjoy that extra hour of sunshine.

Looking forward, Monday will be also be sunny, but much warmer with temperatures nearing 60.

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Current conditions:

Outages:

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.