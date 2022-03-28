Frigid temps hanging around a bit longer

Over a week past the official start date for spring, the D.C. region is facing frigid temperatures and scattered flurries on Monday.

Keep your winter gear around. The D.C. region will continue to face frigid temperatures and scattered flurries on Monday.

Over a week after the official start date for spring, it’s unseasonably cold.

Temperatures will struggle to pass 40, but the winds will blow out of the northwest at 15 mph to 20 mph, which will make it feel much colder.

Typically, the average high for March 28 would be 61 and the average low 42.

Still, it’s nowhere near record breaking; the record low is 21 and the record high is 85.

The high on Sunday was 46 as winds whipped through the region.

Northwesterly winds are responsible for the cold air. Just like Sunday, there’s even a possibility of snow flurries passing through.

Monday night, the skies will clear up and the winds will die down. But a hard freeze could kill some of your plants.

“Tender vegetation will be killed by these temperatures, and plants should be brought inside if possible,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

More seasonable weather should arrive Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Wednesday could bring a wintery mix north and west of D.C.

Hang in there. By Thursday, temperatures will be back up with highs in the 70s. With the warm weather will come afternoon thunderstorms.

No joke, milder temperatures will continue with highs hovering around 70 on Friday, April 1.

Forecast:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered flurries. Breezy. Cold.

Highs: Upper 30s to lower 40s

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with a hard freeze. The winds will diminish.

Lows: Teens in suburbs. Lower 20s near the District

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer.

Highs: Mid 40s to 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain early (a wintry mix possible north and west).

Highs: Mid to upper 50s

THURSDAY: Showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Much warmer.

Highs: Near 70

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then clearing.

Highs: Near 70

Current conditions: