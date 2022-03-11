Rain, snow due to follow Friday’s beautiful weather

The D.C. area's winter-spring roller-coaster ride continues with a sunny, pleasant Friday that will give way to a bitterly cold, rainy and snowy Saturday, before nice weather returns early next week.

Friday will start off cool, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. But then expect plenty of sunshine, with temps climbing to the upper 50s and low 60s.

“It will be a really great day. I like to call them fantastic Fridays,” said Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer. “But then on Saturday, we start off early in the day with rain, possibly even some thunderstorms, and then the cold front comes through and changes the rain over to snow.”

The ground is warm, which will limit snow accumulation, but up to an inch of snow is possible in the immediate D.C.-metro area, with 1 to 4 inches possible north and west, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas north and west of D.C. for Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

In Virginia , those areas include western Loudon County, including Purcellville; and northern Fauquier County, including Warrenton.

, those areas include western Loudon County, including Purcellville; and northern Fauquier County, including Warrenton. In Maryland, those areas include northwest Montgomery County, including Germantown and Damascus; Frederick County, including Frederick and Ballenger Creek; northern Baltimore County, including Reisterstown and Cockeysville; and northwest Howard County, including Lisbon.

Roads could become icy late Saturday and Saturday night, as temperatures fall well-below freezing. Sunshine will return on Sunday, but it will be chilly.

Monday will be a nice day with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Radar

Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain developing, mainly after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of D.C. from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Rain changing to snow. Becoming windy and sharply colder.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.