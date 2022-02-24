CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Weather News » Winter weather advisory issued…

Winter weather advisory issued for DC area

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Here’s some weather whiplash for Washington.

A winter weather advisory and ice storm warning has been issued for the D.C. area for Thursday through Friday morning after a high of 77 on Wednesday.

The advisory covers the Shenandoah Valley, northern Maryland and eastern West Virginia.

The possibility for ice will remain Thursday night into Friday morning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

A wintry mix is expected to continue, with cold rain likely Friday morning, Bermensolo said. Any additional threat of precipitation ends Friday afternoon.

Friday will also be windy, and Saturday will bring cool and dry weather, Bermensolo said.

By Sunday, highs will approach the low to mid 50s.

Forecast

Thursday: Rain, with some freezing rain and sleet north and west. Some light accumulations of ice. Lows 30 to 35.

Friday: Morning showers, then clearing, breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Radar

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up