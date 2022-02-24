Winter weather advisory issued for DC area

A winter weather advisory and ice storm warning has been issued for the D.C. area for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

Here’s some weather whiplash for Washington.

A winter weather advisory and ice storm warning has been issued for the D.C. area for Thursday through Friday morning after a high of 77 on Wednesday.

The advisory covers the Shenandoah Valley, northern Maryland and eastern West Virginia.

The possibility for ice will remain Thursday night into Friday morning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

A wintry mix is expected to continue, with cold rain likely Friday morning, Bermensolo said. Any additional threat of precipitation ends Friday afternoon.

Friday will also be windy, and Saturday will bring cool and dry weather, Bermensolo said.

By Sunday, highs will approach the low to mid 50s.

Forecast

Thursday: Rain, with some freezing rain and sleet north and west. Some light accumulations of ice. Lows 30 to 35.

Friday: Morning showers, then clearing, breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Radar