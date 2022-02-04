Temperatures to plummet across DC area

The D.C. region can expect bitter-cold arctic air Friday, as a rainy mix will change to freezing rain from Interstate 70 northward, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Maryland’s Frederick and Carroll counties, plus northern Baltimore County are under the winter weather advisory until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will end by late Friday, but NBC4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said standing water will quickly freeze Friday night, causing possible icy roadways.

Temperatures in the D.C. area started out in the lower to mid-50s Friday morning. But a cold front is expected to the Northwest, causing a rapid drop in temperatures, according to NBC4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Bell said most areas will drop below 40 before noon and below freezing sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Northwest winds are forecast between 30 miles per hour and 40 miles per hour during that time, as a burst of rain comes along with the chilly temperatures.

Most of the rain should be finished by noon, but Bell said some showers will linger until around sunset. He said those final few hours of light precipitation could be a mixing with, or changeover to, some sleet or snow — but “nothing more than a coating of new snow or sleet is likely.”

With temperatures dropping into the 20s, a rapid freezing of rain runoff and puddles should be expected.

Bell said blustery Northwest winds will stay in the 20- to 30 mile per hour range from Friday afternoon, through Saturday afternoon, with wind chills around 10 degrees on Saturday morning and staying near 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s high temperatures will stay below freezing for most of the D.C. area, but at least the sun will be shining.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny and cold, minus the gusty wind.

Forecast:

FRIDAY: Rainy before noon. Blustery with falling temperatures. Some icing possible between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chance of rain: 100%. Chance of ice/snow: 30%. Northwest winds of 15 mph to 30 mph. Temperatures to drop near 30.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cold. Wind chills of 5 to 15. Northwest winds of 15 mph to 30 mph. Lows: 20 to 26.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Bitter Cold. Wind chills of 15 to 20 degrees. Northwest winds of 15 mph to 30 mph. Highs: 28 to 34.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and not as windy. Southeast winds of 5 mph. Highs: 40 to 46.

Current conditions:

Power outages: