Winter weather advisories start Friday afternoon across DC area

The D.C. region is preparing Friday for increasing snow totals and winter weather that sparked advisories throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

The D.C. region is preparing Friday for increasing snow totals and winter weather that sparked advisories throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Snow was falling from Frederick and east to Westminster around 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

“Could be a few slick sports so be careful,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Stinneford said the light snow Friday morning is expected to head out before the bulk of the snow is expected in much of the D.C. area after 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for D.C. from 4 p.m. on Friday until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

In Maryland, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are under a winter weather advisory. Stafford County in Virginia is also under a winter weather advisory.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency due to the severe winter weather, D.C. has dispatched its snow team, and one Maryland school district has planned an early dismissal in preparation for the incoming winter storm.

D.C. area residents can expect steep temperature drops and hazardous travel conditions through the weekend as the significant storm grazes the region’s easternmost areas.

As for snow totals, winter weather lovers are in for a manageable treat — if storm paths remain the same.

Updated models expect the storm to most heavily impact Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Delaware and coastal New England. They include the potential for several inches of snow and blizzard-esque temperatures. D.C. and Baltimore, on the other hand, are expected to see a much more manageable blanket of snow, topping out at about 4 inches.

However, as WTOP and Storm Team4 previously reported, a small change in this storm’s path toward the west could significantly change this model, and the winter weather outlook.

Drivers should prepare for some light snow Friday evening, with snow blanketing grassy areas and some roadways Saturday morning. Meanwhile, some parts of the Chesapeake Bay will see snow extend into the evening.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa: weather will dictate traffic this weekend.

“Even though the D.C. metro will not be getting the most snow, wide-ranging impacts on travel are still expected from D.C. to New York to New England this weekend,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “If your travel plans are flexible enough to go today or early Friday, or wait until Sunday afternoon, make those changes now.”

A Winter Storm Watch along the Eastern Shore shows a different challenge in gusts up to 40 mph that could reduce visibility on roadways.

Saturday will bring bitter cold as snow departs the metro area. Wind chills can drop far below zero through Sunday morning across the Blue Ridge and Northern Maryland.

Forecast:

Friday: Cloudy and cold with light rain before 4 p.m. and all snow after sunset — some minor accumulations will be possible. An 80% chance of rain or snow with wind north at 5-10 mph. Highs of 34-38 degrees.

Friday Night: Cold with increasing wind and 1-4″ of snow for most. Wind chills of 5-10 degrees and wind north at 15-30 mph. Lows of 18-24 degrees.

Saturday: Very windy and bitterly cold with snow in the morning potentially adding another 1-2.” A 60% chance of snow with wind northwest at 20-40 mph. Highs of 22-28 degrees

Sunday: Cold with diminishing wind, sun and clouds. A 0% chance of snow with wind west at 5-15 mph. Highs of 26-32 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold with a light breeze. A 0% chance of rain with wind north at 5 mph. Highs of 34-40 degrees.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.