DC light snow heads toward New England leaving treacherous road conditions

Prinzivalli said that he expected a mixture of wind and snow to create issues not just for icy roads but visibility while driving.

Snow that left minimal dusting for much of the region has moved toward the northeast, leaving slick patches of ice and brisk winter weather.

Key points:

A winter weather advisory is in the D.C. region until 4 a.m.

is in the D.C. region until 4 a.m. Snow totals landed at around an inch for much of the area, with southern Maryland topping out at roughly four inches.

Virginia and Maryland each declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that remains effective for D.C. until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Areas of Prince George’s and Howard counties in Maryland, and Stafford County in Virginia remain under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Other areas in harder hit southern Maryland like Anne Arundel, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties won’t see their advisories end until 1 p.m.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli predicted that the D.C. area would approach these snow totals as the sizable storm headed toward the New England coast.

Impact to commutes

Charlie Gischlar, an official at the Maryland State Highway Administration, told WTOP that drivers should avoid driving unless necessary as well.

“Best practice we always tell people is if you can avoid it, reduce travel,” Gischlar said.

If you do have to travel, the MDOT website has information on roads that have been plowed and are safer to drive on.

States prepare for another round of snow

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also became two of five governors to declare a state of emergency because of severe weather. The District has dispatched its snow team and Maryland has mobilized the state’s National Guard.

The emergency declaration included Maryland’s Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester Counties. An expanded blizzard warning also went into effect for Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

Forecast:

Saturday: Light snow ending in the early morning. Total accumulations of 1” to 4”. Windy and very cold the rest of the day with a mix of clouds and sun and scattered flurries. Highs: mid 20s to near 30. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold but not as windy. Highs: upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. More seasonably chilly. Highs: low 40s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.