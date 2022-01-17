DC faces blustery weather, unsavory driving conditions following Nor’easter snow and sleet

"Now that rain isn't flowing anymore, we can see some areas freeze again," said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter. "Especially since some treatments have flowed away."

D.C. area residents should prepare for high winds, icy roadways and wind chills dipping below freezing on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Key points

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for parts of Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties in Virginia, and Frederick County in Maryland until 7 a.m. Monday.

in effect for parts of Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties in Virginia, and Frederick County in Maryland until 7 a.m. Monday. Rough Roads: Rain washing ice treatments away could make some roads dangerous to travel on.

Rain washing ice treatments away could make some roads dangerous to travel on. Outages: Freezing rain, ice and wind led to power outages in Maryland and Virginia.

Freezing rain, ice and wind led to power outages in Maryland and Virginia. Closures and Delays: Some vaccination and testing centers in Maryland in Virginia have changed their Monday schedules. WTOP’s Closings and Delays.

While a winter storm warning remains in effect for some suburbs in the far western portions of the listening area, D.C. residents saw little direct impact from accumulating snow. Instead, sleet, rain, heavy wind gusts and blustery temperatures showed the most potential to impact commutes.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter explained that part of this Nor’easter-turned-rainstorm was caused by cold, dry arctic air, frozen grounds and warm air coming up from the south.

“It was warm enough in southern Maryland to create a very small area of damaging wind that went up to the bay bridge,” Ritter said.

However, those winds that triggered a severe thunderstorm warning were not what Ritter wanted to draw attention to. Instead, he said, the worst impacts of the snowstorm would be in areas that never got above freezing as refreezing of roadways becomes a problem closer to D.C.

“The further west of Washington you go, it’s going to be colder for longer periods of time,” Miller said.

Main shield of precipitation will continue to shift north through northeast MD and exit the area in the next 1 to 2 hours. However, snow showers will continue over the Appalachian Mountains into Monday. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/BFvc4TZCtX — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) Jan. 17, 2022

“Now that rain isn’t flowing anymore, we can see some areas freeze again,” he said. “Especially since some treatments have flowed away.”

Ritter also noted that the radar algorithm showed a potential indication of water spouts above the Chesapeake Bay. However, none were reported overnight into Monday.

Meanwhile, Briana Bermensolo told WTOP that gusty winds and coastal flooding might be a problem in the morning for D.C. residents. This as a coastal flood warning continued into the overnight hours along the D.C., Arlington and Alexandria shoreline.

Wintry storms are expected to dry up on Monday, but low temperatures and high winds aren’t expected to leave with a bit of sunshine. Wind chills are expected to settle into the teens for a blustery Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ritter added that winds gusts could exceed 45 mph.

Monday morning forecasts from Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell also note that the strong winds and solid re-freeze could be the biggest impacts from this storm.

“Icy roads could lead to multiple school delays or cancellations on Tuesday and, for some, on Wednesday too,” Bell said.

Travel troubles

As the significant winter storm continued heading north of the D.C. area, officials around the region put out statements meant to keep drivers off the roadways.

Some roads initially treated and shoveled to help avoid significant challenges on the overnight and early morning drive saw their treatments washed away by snow-turned-sleet and rain. Overnight, as that rain potentially transitions into ice along bridges and streets, concern turns to the morning drive.

The Virginia Department of Transportation told residents to avoid travel, joining the Maryland State Highway Administration in discouraging unnecessary drives due to snow, ice and heavy winds. The statement came as state troopers confirmed nearly 1,000 crashes and disabled vehicles between midnight and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

#VSP responds to almost 1,000 traffic crashes & disabled vehicles Sunday across #Virginia. From 12:01 a.m. to 8 p.m., 482 traffic crashes and 486 disabled vehicles. Mostly vehicle damage. No reported traffic deaths. @VaDOT @VDEM (Photo: I64 #Goochland) @GoochlandGovtVA pic.twitter.com/VSfdbdfAcJ — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) Jan. 17, 2022

Nevertheless, some workers have not been given Martin Luther King Jr. Day off or must travel in the region overnight. Officials encourage slow driving with extra caution on untreated driveways, bridges, ramps, and overpasses for those driving early on Monday.

Planes also encountered problems on Sunday as FlightAware reported 130 canceled flights at Dulles International Airport, 383 cancellations at Reagan National Airport and 120 at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Some planes were also unable to land or depart as severe weather kept planes and passengers in uncertainty. Officials at airports have suggested that those flying check in with their airlines before heading to the airport.

COVID-19 resources closing or delayed Monday

The Virginia Department of Health announced that it would be closing some vaccination and testing centers on Monday due to the storm.

The vaccination centers in Charlottesville and Roanoke will be closed Monday, along with the testing center in Charlottesville.

The centers in Fairfax, Prince William, Fredericksburg, Chesterfield and Henrico will open at noon and close at their regular time.

The Norfolk and Newport News sites will open at their regular hours Monday.

In Maryland, Prince George’s County has announced that its health department’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will open on a one-hour delay Monday. The Sports & Learning Complex will open at 10 a.m. Other locations like the Bunker Hill Fire Station and Temple Hills Community Center will open at 10:30 a.m.

Forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and cold. Peak wind gusts near 50 mph and daytime chills in mid 20s. A 30% chance of rain or snow with winds northwest at 25-35 mph. Highs: 33-38 degrees. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, windy and cold with peak gusts near 40 mph. Wind chills near 10 degrees with no chance of rain and wind northwest at 20-35 mph. Lows: 20-28 degrees. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold with daytime chills near 25 degrees. A 0% chance of rain with winds northwest at 12-22 mph. Highs: 36-42 degrees. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and breezy at times. A 0% chance of rain with winds southwest at 8-18 mph. HIGHS: 44-50 degrees. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, wet snow and breezy and cold. A 40% chance of rain or snow with winds northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs: 32-38 degrees.

