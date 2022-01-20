Heavy snow during morning commute could bog down DC region travel

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for much of the WTOP listening area. "If you can delay your travel until after 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., driving conditions will begin to improve," Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP.

Key points:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for Northern Virginia, central, northern and Southern Maryland, and the District.

is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for Northern Virginia, central, northern and Southern Maryland, and the District. Totals : Up to 2 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches in Northern Maryland.

: Up to 2 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches in Northern Maryland. Rain will change to snow between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. in D.C. and Baltimore. Delay travel until after 11 a.m. if you can.

Single-digit wind chills will lend to a refreeze overnight into Friday. Additional school delays or cancellations are possible.

Roads will become slippery as temperatures dive and snow begins to fall across the D.C. region — just in time for morning commute.

Rain will transition to snow over the next few hours, starting the earliest along the Interstate 81 corridor and working east into D.C. and Baltimore just after sunrise. Expect a quick inch or two of accumulation before the storm gradually tapers off mid- to late-morning — not quite a blockbuster winter weather event, but more than enough to make driving treacherous.

Plummeting temperatures and frigid wind chills behind a cold front will contribute to widespread icing through late evening. Rain at the storm’s onset also could have washed away pretreatment on road surfaces. Morning commuters will be dealing with less-than-ideal conditions: Drive slow, leave plenty of stopping distance from the vehicle in front you, and be extra cautious on driveways, highway ramps, bridges and overpasses.

“If you can delay your travel until after 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., driving conditions will begin to improve,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP. “If you must travel between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., please give yourself added time to get where you’re going. Slushy to briefly snow-covered roads could bog down with traffic very quickly.”

While snow totals themselves likely won’t be impressive outside the higher elevations of West Virginia and Maryland, some of the region’s most disastrous commutes in recent memory were sparked by relatively brief bouts of winter weather. As WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine noted, all it often takes is intense snowfall rates during peak hours to bring drivers to a complete standstill.

Thursday morning’s snow might be heavy at times: Forecasts call for precipitation to be at its heaviest between around 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the chance for rapid accumulation. Road crews may have to re-treat surfaces that were washed clean by overnight rainfall.

If you can delay travel until late morning, Storm Team4’s Bell recommends you do so to allow officials extra time for de-icing. Many of the area’s public schools are either running on a delay or closed altogether. The federal government is on a two-hour delay with the option for unscheduled leave or telework.

The Virginia Department of Transportation spent much of Wednesday pretreating major roads with a salt brine solution in anticipation of both Thursday’s winter weather and Friday’s refreeze. District officials will have the city’s snow team on full deployment during Thursday morning rush hour to salt roads as the snow starts to fall.

“If travel is unavoidable and absolutely necessary, drivers must plan to complete travel before snowfall begins and remain off the roads until they are passable,” VDOT said in a news release.

Snow tapers off to flurries around noon, after which attention shifts to blisteringly-cold temperatures and wind chills due to persist through the weekend. Believe it or not, Thursday morning’s forecast highs in the 30s might be the warmest it’ll get until at least Sunday: Thursday night’s lows will be in the teens, while Friday and Saturday highs aren’t likely to climb out of the upper 20s.

Computer models, meanwhile, continue to shy away from snow chances early Saturday. A developing low over the Tennessee Valley will bring accumulating snowfall to the Carolinas and portions of central and southern Virginia, but the worst of it looks to stay well outside of the WTOP listening area.

“In those areas south of D.C., 2 to 3 inches are not totally out of the question, but it is unlikely that anyone around the D.C. region will get much more than an inch,” Bell said. “There is still time to watch, but this does not look like a major event in our area.”

Forecast:

Thursday: Rain ends as snow before noon. Accumulations under 3 inches for most. Breezy and cold, with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the mid 20s.

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Bitter cold. Lows in the teens, with wind chills near zero.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and freezing. A slight chance of snow showers late. Highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Cloudy and cold. Snow likely, with totals under 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s.

