DC area expects refreeze along wet roads overnight

The last drops of rain moved out of the D.C. metro area around 9 p.m. Sunday and temperatures continued to fall into the low to mid-20s along the I-95 corridor, going below 20 degrees in the northern and Western suburbs.

Key points:

Temps dip below freezing early Monday morning following rain early Sunday evening. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces.

Scattered power outages are possible.

A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday.

The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain-coated parts of the D.C. region Sunday — with the potential for wet roads to refreeze overnight.

Areas not pretreated will refreeze.

The National Weather Service has warned of strong winds overnight as well, making conditions even more dangerous.

NWS issued a gale warning for parts of the Chesapeake Bay, the Tidal Potomac River and the Tangier Sound. The service said gale-force winds are possible overnight in certain areas and a watch is in effect from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NWS also issued a wind advisory across the Central and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains and another advisory for Western Maryland.

Cold, artic air is expected to sweep across the entire region on Monday with the strong, northwest winds bringing gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour. These winds are expected to drive temperatures well below average — into the teens in the Washington Capitol Region, and into the single digits in the northern and Western suburbs.

Wind chills Monday and Tuesday night will reach the single digits inside the Beltway and well below zero further north and west.

It’s possible a Wind Chill Advisory will be issued for Monday and Tuesday Night.

Temperatures will slowly modify to seasonal norms by midweek.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer, Will Vitka and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Forecast:

Sunday night: Chilly evening. Lows: Teens north and west. Low to mid-20s along the I-95 corridor.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Windy, turning much colder. Wind: Northwest 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Highs: Low-30s in D.C. Mid-20s far northern and Western suburbs. Wind Chills: 20s in D.C.

Monday night: Bitter cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Lows: Teens in D.C. Single digits to near zero far north North and West suburbs. Wind Chills: Single digits in D.C. North of the metro area will range from 5 to 10 below zero.

Tuesday: Cold. Breezy. Wind: Northwest 5-15 mph. Highs: mid to upper 20s. Lows: 10s — near 20s. Wind chills: Teens.

Wednesday: Sunshine and not as cold. Wind: Northwest 5-15 mph. Highs: mid- to near 40s. Lows: low to mid-20s. Wind chills: Teens.

Current conditions:

Power outages: