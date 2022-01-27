Bitter cold and winter weather potential continues for D.C. area.

"...[T]hese types of storm scenarios have to continue to be watched as the slightest changes in where they form and track can alter amounts and impacts," he said.

Thursday’s cold weather, with not-as-blustery wind chills and falling, freezing evening temperatures, is setting the stage for snow and showers that will mark the weekend to come.

Across the D.C. region, temperatures are expected to linger in the teens and 20s before rising to around freezing into Thursday afternoon. All of this preempts two separate storm systems with the potential to bring an inch or more of snow to the area.

The first is expected to arrive on Friday, as a mix of rain and sleet change to light snow in the afternoon hours. A cloudy and cold day with highs in the 30s, Storm Team4 meteorologist expects this day to definitely show some snow potential.

“Most of us will at least see some snow and some accumulating snow, especially on some grassy surfaces or words that are not treated,” chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer said in his Wednesday night forecast.

Thursday’s snow is expected to stick pretty quickly as well, Kammerer said, as temperatures dip Thursday night and move toward a more uncertain Friday forecast.

Friday’s uncertainty lies in the snow system approaching along the Mid-Atlantic, as Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter told WTOP.

In advance of the Friday-Weekend East Coast winter storm with heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal impacts, here are a few tips to follow. #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/zl9KUGgN7D — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 26, 2022

That system, with forecasts ranging from Nor’easters to Blizzards along the east coast, is expected to intensify quickly. However, the actual amount of snow and potential for more severe winter weather centers on storm’s travel patterns.

As of Wednesday evening, the storm was expected to linger too far east to bring big snow impacts. Even so, Ritter urged travelers to be cautious and avoid counting their chickens.

“…[T]hese types of storm scenarios have to continue to be watched as the slightest changes in where they form and track can alter amounts and impacts,” he said.

Either way, the snow is expected to end in the afternoon on Saturday as temperatures and winds settle into a breezy below freezing.

The weekend is likely to end with ice and chilly temperatures for most of Saturday that Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell says residents should be ready for.

“No matter the amount of snow we get on Saturday, you should be prepared for a ferocious wind and bitter cold,” Bell said.

Wind chills are still expected to remain a problem into Sunday. Cold weather will settle that “feels-like” temperature much closer to zero across the region, with some areas feeling 10 or more degrees below zero in areas like Northern Maryland and Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Areas taking precautions

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the deployment of the District Snow Team to prepare for any winter weather coming Friday and Saturday.

In a release on Wednesday, the mayor’s office highlighted a possibility for 4-5 inches of anticipated snowfall based on the forecast produced by the National Weather Service.

Bowser said that a mixture of brine and bet juice — a “hot mix” — will be used to treat roadways on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of any potential winter weather. For those with animal-related deicer concerns, the snow team says it uses “pet-friendly deicer on District pedestrian bridges.”

Residents are also encouraged to prepare using pet-friendly items on the sidewalks around properties to reduce accidents.

Forecast:

Wednesday overnight: Clear. Bitterly cold. Light breeze. No chance of snow. Northwest winds of 3 mph to 6 mph. Lows of 10 to 16.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying cold with daytime chills in the mid-20s. No chance of snow and winds south at 4 mph to 8 mph. Highs of 32 to 38.

Friday: Cloudy and cold. Afternoon flurries. Snow by evening. Chance of snow is 60%. Southerly winds of 3 mph to 6 mph. Highs of 32 to 38.

Saturday: Snow in the morning. Chance of snow is 60%. Accumulations of 1 inch to 3 inches. Becoming windy, with winds out of the northwest at 18 mph to 28 mph. Highs of 25 to 30.

