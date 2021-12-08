CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Weather News » Wednesday's snow chances for…

Wednesday’s snow chances for DC region limited to brief flurries, rain

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 6:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Wednesday’s snowfall forecast from the National Weather Service, showing a trace amount — at best — from the District and Baltimore westward. (Courtesy NWS)

D.C. region residents might see a brief flurry outside their window on Wednesday morning, but don’t expect much more than that: December’s first snowfall, forecasters say, is poised to disappoint.

A moisture-starved Alberta clipper will bring light rain and wet snow to much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Wednesday afternoon, but any precipitation should be quick before the system clears out of the area by evening.

A glimpse at the National Weather Service’s snow totals forecast showed less than an inch west of the Interstate 95 corridor — even for Maryland and Virginia’s higher elevations. Blame the prevalence of dry air and temperatures too warm for flakes to stick.

“The bottom line is that nobody will get a full inch of snow,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “For those lucky few areas that do get a few hours of flakes, the only potential for accumulation will be on grassy areas and elevated decks.”

A cold northwesterly breeze and a clearing sky will cause temperatures to plunge below freezing on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Bell said drivers should be aware of possible black ice on roadways tomorrow, but a dry, northwest flow should keep it from becoming a widespread problem.

Friday gives rise to a warming trend, with Saturday poised to be the region’s second 70-degree day so far this December — albeit a damp one, with an incoming zone of low pressure bringing rainfall after noon.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool and damp. Wet snow possible before noon. Periods of light rain later. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday night: Clearing skies with a chilly breeze. Seasonably cold, with lows in the mid 20s to near freezing.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Dry before noon, with a few evening sprinkles. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Warm, windy and wet. Rain after noon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Current conditions:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up