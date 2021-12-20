Christmas forecast: Cloudy and unusually mild for DC region

It's finally feeling more like winter — but don't expect a white Christmas: December is on track to be one of the D.C. region's warmest and driest on record, a trend likely to persist over the coming weeks.

It’s finally feeling more like winter — but don’t expect a white Christmas: December is on track to be one of the D.C. region’s warmest and driest on record, a trend likely to persist over the coming weeks.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see milder air come back to the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas following a hard freeze from Monday overnight into Tuesday. If you’re traveling out of state ahead of the holiday, expect mostly dry conditions, warmer daytime highs and little more than a passing light shower from Miami to Boston.

“Colder air, more typical of the season, has returned, but what we really need now is rain,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “The first 19 days of the month rank as the fourth warmest and the fourth driest on record, going back 150 years.”

An area of low pressure will bring rain and gusty winds to the Gulf Coast and Southeast from late Tuesday into Wednesday, but will move quickly offshore and keep most of the rain away apart from light showers for Southern Maryland, and Virginia south of Fredericksburg.

The main weather story across the country from Wednesday through Christmas Day will be a series of storm systems bringing heavy rain to coastal areas and snowfall to higher elevations west of the Rockies. If your destination is along the West Coast later this week, plan ahead for possible flight delays.

High temperatures in the D.C. region will be at or just above 60 degrees on Christmas itself, with a slight chance of rain showers early the morning but a mostly cloudy day overall.

Residents of northern Maryland, Pennsylvania and southern New York could see a period of heavier rain or snowfall later on Saturday into Sunday as a low pressure system ejects eastward from the Great Lakes, but its exact track and timing is still unclear.

Forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny with a light breeze. On the cold side, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday night: Clear evening with clouds building by sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and staying dry. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50.

Saturday (Christmas Day): A chance of showers early morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Warmer, with highs near 60.

Current conditions: