The worst of Friday's weather is expected in the morning with heavy rains and thunderstorms impacting the Friday morning commute.

The worst of Friday’s weather is expected in the morning with heavy rains and thunderstorms impacting the Friday morning commute with slick roads. Here’s what you need to know.

Expect rain, thunderstorms, winds 30mph and patchy fog Friday morning.

Rain will be off the Interstate 95 corridor by 9 a.m. and will end before noon most areas.

Sunny and mild by Friday afternoon.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said the storm will be heavy from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and drivers should consider delaying their commute if possible.

WEATHER ALERT: A line of heavy rain is moving into the DC Metro. This downpour will reach the Capital Beltway before 5:30 and dramatically slow travel along I-95 and I-270 as well. Heavy rain over by 9am. If you can delay your travel, things will get better. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/H2ZwmIxW4o — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 12, 2021

The National Weather Service has also warned of strong wind gusts that may build up to 25 mph in portions of the D.C. area.

Showers (some locally heavy) are starting to overspread the area. This will continue through the late morning/early afternoon hours before clearing follows soon after. A rumble of thunder is possible along with isolated gusty winds with this cold front passage. pic.twitter.com/d4D7kfS6dw — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 12, 2021

The heavy rain and winds will continue through the morning’s rush hour, accompanied by patchy fog and some thunderstorms. So plan your commute accordingly — and drive safely.

“Definitely gonna be a wet one and we’re going to see a lot of slick roadways with all the leaves on the ground so heads up for that,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said. “Give yourself a little bit of extra time and take that umbrella.”

Excluding Southern Maryland where the storm is expected to last longer, Friday’s precipitation should end before noon, as the sun comes out and temperatures peak in the mid 60s by afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers during the day.

Annapolis could see steep waves near the harbor.

Special Marine Warning including the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River and Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD until 7:00 AM EST pic.twitter.com/xDFCgoUDEG — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 12, 2021

Over the weekend, expect to see partly sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be more seasonal, dropping to the mid 50s during the day Saturday, and down to the upper 40s with possible showers by Sunday.

“Friday night football games and Saturday morning soccer practices will be chilly and dry with temperatures in the 40s,” Bell said.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s during the late morning as winds and afternoon showers will lower the temperature throughout the day.

By Saturday evening, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the 30s by Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday will barely reach 50 degrees.

Forecast

Friday: Rain, possibly heavy at times, ending before noon. Breezy, sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Chance of afternoon showers and a breeze. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Evening showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.