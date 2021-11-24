Thanksgiving weather forecast: Temperatures will rise, but the clouds will roll in; Sunday looks iffy

It looks like there will be no serious weather problems for Thanksgiving. You might want to keep an eye on the forecast if you’re headed back Sunday from a holiday excursion, though.

That’s the word from Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts on Wednesday, who said the rest of the day before the holiday would remain sunny and beautiful, though chilly, with temperatures rising to the upper 40s.

She said temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday would get down into the 20s and 30s, but highs on Thanksgiving would hit the mid- to upper 50s.

Clouds will roll in gradually Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, with some scattered showers late Thursday night and into the predawn hours of Friday.

The chill will return on Friday: Skies will eventually clear, and any showers will clear up by daybreak, Ricketts said, but temperatures will only top out in the mid-40s and fall through the afternoon.

Saturday looks to be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-40s, Ricketts said, and Sunday is the day to keep an eye on: “A little clipper system could approach the region,” with plenty of clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, with the chance of a few light rain and snow showers.

“There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Ricketts said. “We will have to watch the timing of this system, the direction and how much moisture we have to work with.”

Given the recent relatively warm temperatures, it doesn’t look like heavy snowfall is in the cards, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re heading home Sunday from a Thanksgiving road trip.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, lighter winds

Highs: Upper 40s

Wednesday night: Clear and cold

Lows: 20s/30s

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds, dry and seasonable, with late-night rain

Highs: Mid- to upper 50s

Friday: Early morning showers, with decreasing clouds and increasing winds

Highs: 40s and falling through the late afternoon

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30+

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Highs: Mid-40s

Winds: W 10-20mph

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow/rain showers possible

Highs: Upper 30s/lower 40s

