Damaging wind, rain and thunder target DC area as temperatures fall

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 16, 2021, 6:35 AM

A major drop in temperatures will follow a possible thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, following one of the warmest starts to October on record in the D.C. region.

A cold front will reach the Interstate 95 corridor early in the afternoon, bringing gusty winds and the risk of an isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm to the D.C. area, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Chuck Bell.

The National Weather Service said “damaging wind gusts” could accompany the cold front.


Bell forecasts the timing for the severe weather threat to be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. along Interstate 81, between noon and 4 p.m. along I-95 and between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck of Virginia.

Southwest winds ahead of the cold front will push temperatures to around 80, followed by much colder and drier air. Bell said he expects rain will come to a quick end tonight and skies will clear in the overnight.

Bell said there’s an 80% chance of rain Saturday and temperatures will reach highs in the mid 70s to low 80s, before falling to lows in the 40s and 50s tonight.

Temperatures in the 40s are expected by Sunday morning. Bell said a steady breeze means that frost won’t be a concern, but wind chills will be in the 30s for areas west of Dulles International Airport.

Wind is due to increase by late morning, with a buildup of clouds midday Sunday.

Forecast:

SATURDAY: Breezy and warm, then becoming cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms likely, with strong-to-severe storms possible. Chance of rain is 80%. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Early evening showers will clear quickly. Breezy winds and cooler temperatures. Chance of rain is 20%. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds, with breezy-to-blustery winds. Highs in the high 50s to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon winds and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, with seasonable temperatures.  A steady breeze is expected. Highs in the high 60 to low 70s.

Current conditions:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

