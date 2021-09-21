Flash flood risk in part of DC region from Wednesday into Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the D.C. area including Maryland and Virginia from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for some counties in the D.C. area, including parts of Maryland and Virginia, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Impacted areas in Maryland include central and eastern Allegany, extreme western Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, it’s western Loudoun, Clarke, Frederick, Madison, northern Fauquier, Rappahannock and Warren counties.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said the weather isn’t expected to be too bad Tuesday ahead of the rain, but there will be more clouds and an uptick in humidity.

“We could see a few showers by later on today, especially west of D.C. — but most of the region will be staying dry,” Ricketts said.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 60s to low 70s, which is a little warmer than previous nights.

Ricketts said a few showers are possible Wednesday morning, but coverage and intensity will increase through the day.

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the mid- to upper 70s with the extra cloud cover. It’s expected to be a little muggy and a little breezy at times. By Wednesday night, there may be a few thunderstorms.

Rain chances will persist Wednesday overnight into Thursday.

“We will also have to watch for some flooding Wednesday night into Thursday morning across the region due to possibly heavy rain,” Ricketts said.

On Thursday, temperatures will be in the low 70s and expect plenty of cloud cover with cooler conditions.

Ricketts said most of the rain should exit the region with a cold front by Friday morning, although some rain could get held up, especially south of the D.C. area.

Sunshine returns Friday with more fall-like temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The weekend should be sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny turning mostly cloudy. Nice with a touch more humidity and a few afternoon showers, especially west. Highs near 80.

Tuesday night: Cloudy, more muggy with a few showers. Lows 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible, especially after noon. Breezy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Scattered showers, cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Clearing to sunshine, fall-like. Highs near 70

Current conditions: