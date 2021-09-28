Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
DC-area boom signals beginning of severe weather

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 28, 2021, 2:27 PM

A loud boom west of D.C. on Tuesday served as a precursor to potential severe weather in the early afternoon.

On what meteorologists predicted would be the warmest day of the week, isolated strong thunderstorms started shifting into the region.

Around 11 a.m., a boom that was felt inside D.C. shook several residents in Virginia.

While officials in Fairfax County weren’t able to confirm the correlation, a building on Woodland Park Road was struck by lightning just before 11 a.m.

They said that the lightning protection system did work and the building sustained no damage. However, there were two minor injuries.

The storms are expected to have enough power to remain strong until Tuesday evening.

Potential storms are forecast to be strong enough to produce severe weather, including hail. No current watches or warnings have been implemented inside of the District or surrounding counties. Harrisonburg, Virginia, has seen a hail warning.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms mid to late afternoon. Storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Highs: 80 to 85.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms ending before midnight. Clearing and turning less muggy overnight. Lows: upper 40s to mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs: low to mid-70s.

Friday: Remaining sunny and pleasant. Highs: low to mid-70s.

Current conditions:

