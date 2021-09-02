2-part storm system headed to DC area Wednesday afternoon, evening

Storms coming to the D.C. area could bring heavy rain and damaging winds in the afternoon and evening hours. Here's what you need to know.

NBC StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said temperatures are going to increase to the mid- to upper 80s with the humidity continuing.

This afternoon and evening, a two-part storm system is headed to the D.C. region.

“Expect a few showers and thunderstorms to skirt through the area as we make it through the mid afternoon and into the early evening,” Ricketts said. “Some of these could be a little on the strong side leading to some heavy rain, damaging winds and even a threat of a tornado.”

A cold front will approach the area Wednesday evening, kicking off a few more showers and thunderstorms that, once again, could be strong to severe.

“We will also have to monitor some hail across the region,” Ricketts said.

A chance for some showers continues into Thursday, but the area is expected to dry out by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s for daytime highs on Thursday with lower humidity.

Friday through the weekend will bring plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Warmer with some afternoon and late evening showers. Breezy and slightly humid. Mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Morning showers possible turning partly sunny by late afternoon. Mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny and nice. Temperatures around 80.

Saturday: Sunny and comfortable. Lows in the 80s.

