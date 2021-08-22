Spotty showers in DC region’s forecast as Henri makes landfall

The D.C. region can expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday, as some of Tropical Storm Henri's outermost bands could impact the area.

The D.C. region can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s.

As Tropical Storm Henri continues to threaten parts of New York state and southern New England, NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said some of the storm’s outermost bands could brush the WTOP listening area.

Amplifying a risk of storms is an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere over Virginia: “With those two things combined, expect some slow moving showers and thunderstorms to develop after lunchtime, although a few spotty ones could be possible prior to noon,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts added that there’s a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms into the overnight and through early Monday, too.

“The best chance of some showers and thunderstorms on Monday morning looks to be north and east of D.C. with conditions slowly improving” later in the day, leading to partly sunny skies.

Ricketts forecasts Monday’s temperatures will top out near 90, with humid conditions. Tuesday will deliver “plenty of sunshine,” with temperatures in the low 90s.

She said that while the remainder of the workweek will see temperatures in the low to mid 90s along with sunny skies, there will be some isolated chances of afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

Ricketts expects a cold front will approach the D.C. region Friday into Saturday, and that could bring some showers and thunderstorms for the upcoming weekend as the front may stall.

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny. A spotty shower before noon, but 40% chance by 4 p.m. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night: Some showers and thunderstorms, cloudy. Temperatures could reach the 60s.

Monday: A few storms possible, especially in the early morning, humid and partly sunny. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, dry. Temperatures in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated PM storms. Temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

