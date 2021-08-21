Slow-moving afternoon storms leave open chance for flooding

Scattered storms will start crawling through the D.C. area by Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and potentially flood watches.

After a the wet weather the D.C. region experienced on Friday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Matthew Ritter said that “We don’t have any room for heavy rain.”

With the ground already wet and streams running high, Ritter said flood watches could be on the horizon — depending on where they land.

“Unfortunately, any storms, scattered though they will be, could be slow movers and could produce some locally heavy downpours,” Ritter said.

Things should calm down by Saturday night and into Sunday morning, making for a quiet Sunday and Monday weather-wise. A chance of isolated storms will persist into the afternoon both days thanks to some hot and humid weather.

A slow moving upper disturbance will keep conditions unsettled this weekend. Storms that pop up may be slow moving resulting in isolated flooding. The most likely location would be in northeastern MD later tonight into Sun morning. Humid conditions continue into next week. pic.twitter.com/7HBe9T85Nq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 21, 2021

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer and still humid. Scattered PM thunderstorms. More heavy downpours are possible. Highs in low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated PM thunderstorms. Highs in mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny early. Hot and humid. Isolated PM thunderstorms. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s.