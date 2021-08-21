CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Slow-moving afternoon storms leave open chance for flooding

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 21, 2021, 7:12 AM

Scattered storms will start crawling through the D.C. area by Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and potentially flood watches.

After a the wet weather the D.C. region experienced on Friday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Matthew Ritter said that “We don’t have any room for heavy rain.”

With the ground already wet and streams running high, Ritter said flood watches could be on the horizon — depending on where they land.

“Unfortunately, any storms, scattered though they will be, could be slow movers and could produce some locally heavy downpours,” Ritter said.

Things should calm down by Saturday night and into Sunday morning, making for a quiet Sunday and Monday weather-wise. A chance of isolated storms will persist into the afternoon both days thanks to some hot and humid weather.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer and still humid. Scattered PM thunderstorms. More heavy downpours are possible. Highs in low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated PM thunderstorms. Highs in mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny early. Hot and humid. Isolated PM thunderstorms. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

