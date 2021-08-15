Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the entire coast of Haiti in advance of Grace, which was located 60 miles south-southeast of St. Croix Sunday morning with sustained winds at 40 mph.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Grace traveling through the Greater Antilles, affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday and Tuesday, with expected wind speeds at 40-50 mph.

The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats associated with this storm for Haiti.

A tropical storm warning for Grace has been issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the NHC said Sunday morning. Parts of the Dominican Republic are also anticipated to face tropical storm conditions.

A tropical storm watch means storm conditions with winds from 39-74 mph are possible within 48 hours of being issued, and a warning means such conditions for affected areas are expected.

Grace is forecast to bring 3-6 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and portions of the Leeward Islands. Isolated totals of up to 8 inches are possible across Puerto Rico, which could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

For Haiti and the Dominican Republic, widespread rainfall of 4-7 inches is forecast with isolated amounts up to 10 inches, which could also lead to flash flooding and mudslides on Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical storm watches issued for US Gulf Coast

Fred remained a tropical wave early Sunday but is expected to redevelop into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the NHC.

The system will bring gusty winds, bouts of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to portions of the Keys and southern Florida Sunday.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida border east to the Ochlockonee River in Florida.

On the current forecast track, the system will continue to move north over the Gulf of Mexico today into Monday, steadily gaining strength prior to landfall near the Florida-Alabama border overnight Monday. As the system makes landfall, it will bring heavy rains of up to 12 inches across the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida through Tuesday.

A storm surge of 1-3 feet is also forecast from the mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana, to the Suwannee River in Florida, including Mobile Bay, Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay. This system will also bring rain and gusty winds to other areas of the Southeast US, including Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas into the early portion of the upcoming week.