Tuesday’s heat indexes expected to reach 105 in parts of DC region

A heat advisory has been issued for northern Maryland on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the heat index expected to reach 105 degrees in some parts of the state.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said temperature highs in the D.C. area will reach the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, with the intense humidity making it feel like it’s in the triple digits.

It’s going to be a hazy day, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, Ricketts said.

There is also a Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for the Baltimore metro Tuesday, meaning a concentration of air pollution in the area may have unhealthy effects on children, people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

Wednesday is expected to feel even hotter, with the heat index also expected to be near 105 degrees. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler but still humid, as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through the region.

What to do during a heat advisory

The National Weather Service and the Maryland Department of Health advise people to drink fluids, stay out of the sun, wear sunscreen, seek air conditioning when possible and check up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat events.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Try to do any strenuous outdoor activities or work in the early morning or evening, the National Weather Service suggests.

But if you have to work or spend time outside, wear lightweight and loosefitting clothing, take frequent breaks in air conditioning and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Signs of heat stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

More information on how to handle heat-related illnesses can be found on the CDC website. Find a local cooling center in Maryland online. DC offers an interactive map for open cooling centers.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Isolated afternoon or evening storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s; heat index around 100 and 105 in northern Maryland.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very hot, with an isolated p.m. storm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s; heat index could reach 105 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, muggy with scattered shows and storms after lunch. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Morning showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

