Hot and humid: DC region forecast calls for highs in the 90s all week

"Five of the first 11 days this month have reached 90 degrees or higher," Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "We will be lucky if one or two out of the next 10 stay below 90."

Stifling heat and humidity resumes in the D.C. region this week, with high temperatures forecast to break 90 degrees every day through at least Friday.

After a brief respite over the weekend, the summer heat is back in full blast Monday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s — a few degrees above D.C. and Baltimore’s average of around 90 for mid-July. While it doesn’t appear likely that records will be set this week, resurgent humidity will certainly make it feel sweaty with heat indexes near or over 100.

“As we enter what is statistically the hottest time of the year, this forecast will not surprise anyone,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “Hot and humid, all week. Will there be a few cooling thunderstorms to help out a bit? Not really.”

The D.C. government is activating its heat emergency plan from Monday through Wednesday, opening dozens of cooling centers across the city and warning against strenuous outdoor activity whenever avoidable.

“Residents and visitors should take extra steps to beat the heat by staying in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water and visiting a cooling center,” the District says. “Periods of high heat and humidity can cause medical problems such as heat exhaustion and stroke.”

More information on dealing with extreme heat — including learning the symptoms of heat exhaustion, transportation to shelters and advice for pet owners — can be found on D.C.’s heat emergency page. A map of the District’s various cooling centers is available online.

The humid air mass brings with it a potential for evening showers and thunderstorms, though the atmosphere won’t be unstable enough for a widespread outbreak.

Bell put the odds of a storm on Monday or Tuesday below 20% on a late afternoon to early evening time frame — and even then, mainly for areas well to the north and west of D.C. along the Interstate 81 corridor into Pennsylvania.

Welcome to the dog days of summer in the capital region. Stay hydrated, stay cool.

Forecast:

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid, with heat indexes between 100 and 105. Slight chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday: Passing clouds with morning fog near the water. Warm and muggy, with lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Hot and humid, with heat indexes near 100. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid, with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the low 90s.

