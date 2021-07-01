Flash flood watch issued, severe thunderstorms expected in the region Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning for D.C. and most of Maryland and Virginia.

Wednesday was the hottest day in the D.C. area so far this year. Thursday won’t be quite as hot, but severe weather is still in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning for D.C. and most of Maryland and Virginia.

Several rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected, with localized rainfall rates of up to one to two inches per hour possible. The National Weather Service predicts total rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with locally higher amounts of up to four inches possible.

Heavy rain in short periods of time could cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks, along with the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.

Temperature highs are expected to hit the mid to upper 80s.

But as the rain pours, the temperature will drop, and on Friday, relief arrives with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said a shower or storm is possible on Friday, but it won’t be a washout.

There may be some scattered rain on Saturday, but the Fourth of July plans to be pleasant and dry, Stinneford said.

Forecast

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Not as hot, but still very warm and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms arriving west to east through the morning, heavy at times with possible gusty winds this afternoon and evening. Highs: low 80s north of D.C., mid to upper 80s near and south of D.C.

Tonight: Showers and occasional thunderstorms, some heavy downpours still possible, especially south of D.C. Mild and muggy. Lows: mid 60s to near 70.

Friday: A few leftover showers in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sun. Breezy and warm but turning less humid. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or a thunderstorm, otherwise mild and comfortable. Highs: upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday (Fourth of July): Partly sunny. Warmer but still dry and comfortable. Highs: low to mid 80s.

Weather Radar