After brief respite, DC region returns to stifling heat and humidity

Humidity returned to the D.C. area overnight into Sunday morning, and will continue to rise along with the heat.

Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees on Sunday, with a few spotty morning showers, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

She expects a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon — some of which could be strong to severe.

“This entire week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index from the mid 90s to the lower 100s,” Ricketts said.

She forecasts mostly sunny skies across the D.C. area this week, with daily chances of storms.

“Most of these thunderstorms will be in the afternoon hours … any of the storms this week could be on the stronger side.”

Ricketts added that a cold front may move through next weekend, dropping temperatures back into the 80s and dropping humidity.

Sunday : Humid, partly to mostly cloudy with evening storms possible. Highs around 90. Heat index in the mid 90s.

: Humid, partly to mostly cloudy with evening storms possible. Highs around 90. Heat index in the mid 90s. Monday : Mostly sunny with afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index around 100.

: Mostly sunny with afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index around 100. Tuesday : Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100.

: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100. Wednesday : Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index around 100.

: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index around 100. Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index in the mid 90s.

