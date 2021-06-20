Sunday’s heat index could top 95 degrees; DC issues heat emergency

A heat emergency has been activated for D.C. on Sunday and Monday, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s.

Cooling centers will be open across the District both days, something the city does when the heat index or temperature is forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher. The city offers tips for dealing with extreme heat on its website.

(6/19 at 3:35PM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for the District of Columbia on June 20 and June 21. Heat index of 95 degrees is expected. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat at https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/Kb7KqHHwWA — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 19, 2021

“It is going to be incredibly hot,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

She said to expect some sunshine Sunday, which is Father’s Day, but it will be muggy and hot especially after midday — with temperatures rising to the low 90s, although it will feel like the mid to upper 90s coupled with high humidity.

There could be a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, with Monday — the first full day of summer — being mostly sunny, before clouds roll in with a risk of showers.

The National Weather Service said there is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, with storms, though scattered in coverage, posing a threat of damaging wind gusts in the afternoon and evening near Interstate 95.

Isolated severe storms are possible Monday and Tuesday as well, along with the potential for localized flash flooding.

Forecast:

Sunday (Father’s Day): Hot and humid. Chance of rain 20%. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Clouds roll in later in the day. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Current conditions: