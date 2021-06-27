DC heat emergency in effect amid hot, muggy conditions

D.C. has begun the week with a heat emergency, opening cooling centers across the city for residents seeking relief from high temperatures through Wednesday.

D.C. has started the week under a heat emergency, with city officials opening a number of cooling centers for residents seeking relief from high temperatures expected in the region through Wednesday.

The District activates its heat emergency plans when the forecast calls for the heat index or high temperature to exceed 95 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions are expected across the area today. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will primarily be located to the west of the Blue Ridge, although a stray storm can’t be ruled out along the bay breeze either. pic.twitter.com/qjASmypbQb — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 27, 2021

NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said Sunday will be hotter than Saturday, as high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s.

She expects the heat index to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 by Sunday afternoon due to additional impact of humidity. There is a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm for parts of the D.C. region late Sunday, especially near the Blue Ridge, but most of the region should stay dry.

A mix of sun and clouds are due Monday, as temperatures will rise to the middle 90s and the heat index will near 100 again.

Ricketts said there is another chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up across the D.C. region on Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast:

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. Highs around 90. Heat Index in the middle to upper 90s.

Monday: Sunny to party sunny, very hot and humid. Highs in low to middle 90s. Heat Index near 100.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very hot and muggy. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index around 100.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a few afternoon storms. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index around 100.

