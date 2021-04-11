CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Weather News » Scattered showers and thunderstorms…

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday night; Monday, sunny in the 60s

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com
Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 11, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the D.C. Metro area Sunday evening as a cold front rolls in, but Monday will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s.

The chance of precipitation Sunday evening is 60%.

While threats of high winds and hail announced earlier in the day have diminished, NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said it’s still important to keep your guard up.

There is still a slight chance some areas could see some hail accompanied with bursts of intense winds.

“Not everybody will see them, but we will have some storms around,” Ricketts said. “A few of these storms could become strong to severe, especially on the eastern side of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The biggest threats would be damaging winds and hail.”

WTOP Meteorologist Matt Ritter reported severe thunderstorm warnings for southern Carroll County and central-western areas of Baltimore County until 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Scattered showers are still a possibility between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Later evening hours should be dry, with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-high 60s on Monday and Tuesday with a few passing showers, said Ricketts. She said more chances of rain returning to the D.C. area are forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Forecast:

  • Sunday: Becoming sunny, 30% to 40% chance of afternoon and early evening storms. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
  • Monday: Partly sunny, passing showers possible. Temperatures near 70 with a 20% chance of rain. Monday evening will be mostly cloudy. Temps drop down to the low 50s.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, passing showers. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday night will see temps in the high 40s.
  • Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of rain is around 40% after 2 p.m. Temperatures around 60. Wednesday evening there is a chance of showers before 8 p.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 and a 30% chance of precipitation.

Current conditions:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up