Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday night; Monday, sunny in the 60s

A cold front will cross the D.C. region with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected late this afternoon into this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the D.C. Metro area Sunday evening as a cold front rolls in, but Monday will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s.

The chance of precipitation Sunday evening is 60%.

While threats of high winds and hail announced earlier in the day have diminished, NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said it’s still important to keep your guard up.

There is still a slight chance some areas could see some hail accompanied with bursts of intense winds.

“Not everybody will see them, but we will have some storms around,” Ricketts said. “A few of these storms could become strong to severe, especially on the eastern side of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The biggest threats would be damaging winds and hail.”

WTOP Meteorologist Matt Ritter reported severe thunderstorm warnings for southern Carroll County and central-western areas of Baltimore County until 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Scattered showers are still a possibility between 9 p.m. and midnight.

First severe t’storm warning for the day is for most of southern #Carroll and extreme central western #Baltimore County until 8:30pm. 60mph wind gusts and nickel sized hail possible in this cell as it moves northeast! This cell will likely be the strongest one of the day. @wtop pic.twitter.com/IHuiTYOtOe — Matt Ritter, WTOP Meteorologist #DCwx #VAwx #MDwx (@MetMattRitter) April 11, 2021

Later evening hours should be dry, with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-high 60s on Monday and Tuesday with a few passing showers, said Ricketts. She said more chances of rain returning to the D.C. area are forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Forecast:

Sunday: Becoming sunny, 30% to 40% chance of afternoon and early evening storms. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Becoming sunny, 30% to 40% chance of afternoon and early evening storms. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Monday: Partly sunny, passing showers possible. Temperatures near 70 with a 20% chance of rain. Monday evening will be mostly cloudy. Temps drop down to the low 50s.

Partly sunny, passing showers possible. Temperatures near 70 with a 20% chance of rain. Monday evening will be mostly cloudy. Temps drop down to the low 50s. Tuesday: Partly sunny, passing showers. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday night will see temps in the high 40s.

Partly sunny, passing showers. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday night will see temps in the high 40s. Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of rain is around 40% after 2 p.m. Temperatures around 60. Wednesday evening there is a chance of showers before 8 p.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 and a 30% chance of precipitation.

