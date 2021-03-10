CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Weather News » On a hot streak:…

On a hot streak: Gorgeous weather for DC until Friday

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

You can believe your eyes: Wednesday is sunny and warm, and the forecast will remain that way — mostly.

Blue skies and mild temperatures will be with us throughout the day, and Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said the skies will stay clear overnight into Thursday.

“Sunshine continues for your Thursday with warmer temperatures,” Ricketts said. “Daytime highs will reach the mid- to possibly upper 70s. We could rival some area records for daytime highs around the region. The main story tomorrow will be the breezy southwest winds.”

Gusts up to 25 mph are possible throughout Thursday, gradually settling down through the late evening.

“This could spread some tree pollen around, which is currently measuring in the ‘moderate’ category. Another concern for tomorrow will be fire weather,” she said, given that the humidity could be low and the winds up.

Thursday night sees cloud cover increasing, and a cold front will approach the area Friday, bringing clouds and some light scattered rain showers throughout the day.

On the plus side, Ricketts said, temperatures look to hold in the 60s for Friday. It will be a little breezy Friday evening and into the overnight as skies clear.

Sunshine will return on the weekend, but temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-50s.

Winds once again will be a little on the breezy side Sunday as clouds increase Sunday night.

A storm system is approaching early next week, bringing potentially cooler temperatures.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, warm
Temps: Upper 60s to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late day. Breezy and warm
Temps: Mid-70s
Winds: SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with passing light showers. A little breezy late evening
Temps: 60s
Winds: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler
Temps: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late, breezy
Temps: Low to mid-50s
Winds: NW 10-20mph

Radar

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up