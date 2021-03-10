On a hot streak: Gorgeous weather for DC until Friday

Wednesday is sunny and warm, and the forecast will stay that way for the most part.

You can believe your eyes: Wednesday is sunny and warm, and the forecast will remain that way — mostly.

Blue skies and mild temperatures will be with us throughout the day, and Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said the skies will stay clear overnight into Thursday.

“Sunshine continues for your Thursday with warmer temperatures,” Ricketts said. “Daytime highs will reach the mid- to possibly upper 70s. We could rival some area records for daytime highs around the region. The main story tomorrow will be the breezy southwest winds.”

Gusts up to 25 mph are possible throughout Thursday, gradually settling down through the late evening.

“This could spread some tree pollen around, which is currently measuring in the ‘moderate’ category. Another concern for tomorrow will be fire weather,” she said, given that the humidity could be low and the winds up.

Thursday night sees cloud cover increasing, and a cold front will approach the area Friday, bringing clouds and some light scattered rain showers throughout the day.

On the plus side, Ricketts said, temperatures look to hold in the 60s for Friday. It will be a little breezy Friday evening and into the overnight as skies clear.

Sunshine will return on the weekend, but temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-50s.

Winds once again will be a little on the breezy side Sunday as clouds increase Sunday night.

A storm system is approaching early next week, bringing potentially cooler temperatures.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, warm

Temps: Upper 60s to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late day. Breezy and warm

Temps: Mid-70s

Winds: SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with passing light showers. A little breezy late evening

Temps: 60s

Winds: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Temps: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late, breezy

Temps: Low to mid-50s

Winds: NW 10-20mph

Radar