Forecasters warn of high fire danger from dry conditions in DC region

Spring Forward Sunday not only took an hour of sleep away from us, but it also brings a dire warning from the National Weather Service. A Red Flag Warning has been issued.

Due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph, low humidity and relatively warm temperatures, critical fire weather conditions are in place — leading the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday for portions of Northern Virginia, much of Maryland, Eastern West Virginia and the District.

All outdoor burning is discouraged, so forget about any firepit plans you may have had, be careful of heat sparks while operating any equipment and avoid smoking in wildland areas.

With wind speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph and occasionally stronger gusts, fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable, especially in areas around forests or dense and dry underbrush, according to WTOP Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

State law prohibits open-air burning before 4 p.m. in Maryland and Virginia, and before 5 p.m. in West Virginia.

Otherwise, Sunday is shaping up to be on the warmer side with high temperatures ranging in the low-to-mid 60s with sunny skies.

Monday will bring a cooler start with sunny skies, temperatures in the high 40s and a breeze, but a wintry mix moves in Monday night that could bring rain or snow and will inevitably result in a wet Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s with a chance of morning snow followed by rain. Wednesday evens out with a partly to mostly cloudy forecast, with afternoon highs in the uppers 50s.

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and warmer! Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Monday: Cooler and sunny to start, clouds roll in for the evening. A rain-snow mix late. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of morning wet snow, following by rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

