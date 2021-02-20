Sunny but chilly weekend in the DC area

After snow, sleet and freezing rain, it will be a cold but sun-filled weekend in the D.C. area.

The wet weather will be drying and clearing today, but could be icy to start. It will feel like single-digits Saturday morning.

“Be prepared for a cold blast as you head outside,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will feel like the teens and 20s with wind chills. Actual temperatures will be in the 30s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

A wintry mix returns on Monday, Bermensolo said. Watch for snow and rain for the morning commute and then a switchover to rain for the afternoon drive on Monday.

There is good news for temperatures later in the week.

“Big warm-up on the way next week,” Bermensolo said. The highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday with 60 degrees possible by Wednesday.

“If you consider wind chills today, Wednesday afternoon may feel almost 40 degrees warmer than Saturday morning in many locations,” Bermensolo said.

Windy and cold today with wind chills staying well below freezing. Sunday will not be as cold, and with less wind, it will feel 15-20 degrees warmer. A storm system Monday could bring a brief period of snow with light accumulations before warmer air changes it all to rain. pic.twitter.com/vcp7Uarokx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 20, 2021

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills teens to 20s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer with lighter winds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Wintry mix likely with a switch over to rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

