Refreeze in DC area could lead to slippery conditions for Friday commute

The snow has cleared out of the D.C. area, but the roads are still treacherous. Here's what to know.

The snow has cleared out of the D.C. area, but the roads are still treacherous. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most the area through 6 a.m. Friday.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. for Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland and in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia.

Here’s what you need to know.

Schools: Area school systems have schedule changes for Friday. Check out all the closings and delays.

Metrobus schedule changes for Friday. Metrobus will operate on a moderate snow service plan, providing service to customers on 110 routes. Detours will be in effect, and some routes may be suspended.

What next? Refreeze is the main concern, as the storm tapers off late Friday morning.

Thursday’s storm had a high-water content, which could lead to a potentially messy Friday morning, especially with freezing rain overnight.

“As low pressure passes to our south and east (Thursday night), there will be the risk of some light precipitation, mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet. This could put down a glaze of ice, especially in our southern suburbs,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Traffic woes

Virginia State Police discouraged travel overnight, as they warned of wet roads that would become icy and treacherous, and increase potential for fallen trees, power lines and debris.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to 442 traffic crashes and helped 310 disabled motorists across Virginia — of which 57 disabled vehicles and 107 crashes were in the Fairfax Division, which includes Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Arlington counties and the City of Alexandria.

“Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight into Friday morning,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

If you must travel, they advise the following:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow and ice before heading out.

Always buckle up — driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free — put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions and increase following distances.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Changes to vaccination sites

In Maryland, the mass vaccination site at Six Flags America theme park will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will accommodate those with scheduled appointments for Feb. 19.

Those with appointment times between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. should arrive between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those with appointment times between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. should arrive between 11 a.m. to noon.

Those with appointment times after 10 a.m. should arrive at their scheduled time.

All Thursday appointments for the Six Flags America site, which was closed Thursday, will be rescheduled for March 3.

The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will be open Friday for both vaccination and testing. Those who cannot make their appointments on Friday can call 410-649-6200 to reschedule.

In Virginia, Prince William County’s Manassas Mall vaccination clinic will open at 10 a.m. due to potentially-dangerous driving conditions. Anyone scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. can arrive at the clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and will be accommodated.

Forecast

Precipitation will end early on Friday, and there will be some sunshine this weekend, but it will stay cold.

But a wintry mix could make an appearance Monday morning, which will change over to rain.

Friday : All precipitation ending in the morning. Cloudy, brisk and cold the rest of the day. Some melting followed by significant refreeze at night. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

: All precipitation ending in the morning. Cloudy, brisk and cold the rest of the day. Some melting followed by significant refreeze at night. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday : Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday : Sun with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

: Sun with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Monday: Wintry mix in the morning, changing to rain. Highs 40 to 45.

Current weather

