Refreeze in DC area could lead to slippery conditions for Friday commute

Abigail Constantino

February 19, 2021, 1:21 AM

The snow has cleared out of the D.C. area, but the roads are still treacherous. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most the area through 6 a.m. Friday.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. for Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland and in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • Schools: Area school systems have schedule changes for Friday. Check out all the closings and delays.
  • Metrobus schedule changes for Friday. Metrobus will operate on a moderate snow service plan, providing service to customers on 110 routes. Detours will be in effect, and some routes may be suspended.
  • What next? Refreeze is the main concern, as the storm tapers off late Friday morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most the area through 6 a.m. Friday. (Courtesy NBC Washington)
(Courtesy National Weather Service)

Thursday’s storm had a high-water content, which could lead to a potentially messy Friday morning, especially with freezing rain overnight.

“As low pressure passes to our south and east (Thursday night), there will be the risk of some light precipitation, mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet. This could put down a glaze of ice, especially in our southern suburbs,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Traffic woes

Virginia State Police discouraged travel overnight, as they warned of wet roads that would become icy and treacherous, and increase potential for fallen trees, power lines and debris.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to 442 traffic crashes and helped 310 disabled motorists across Virginia — of which 57 disabled vehicles and 107 crashes were in the Fairfax Division, which includes Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Arlington counties and the City of Alexandria.

“Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight into Friday morning,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

If you must travel, they advise the following:

  • Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow and ice before heading out.
  • Always buckle up — driver and all passengers.
  • Drive distraction free — put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
  • Slow speed for conditions and increase following distances.
  • Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
  • Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Changes to vaccination sites

In Maryland, the mass vaccination site at Six Flags America theme park will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will accommodate those with scheduled appointments for Feb. 19.

  • Those with appointment times between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. should arrive between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Those with appointment times between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. should arrive between 11 a.m. to noon.
  • Those with appointment times after 10 a.m. should arrive at their scheduled time.

All Thursday appointments for the Six Flags America site, which was closed Thursday, will be rescheduled for March 3.

The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will be open Friday for both vaccination and testing. Those who cannot make their appointments on Friday can call 410-649-6200 to reschedule.

In Virginia, Prince William County’s Manassas Mall vaccination clinic will open at 10 a.m. due to potentially-dangerous driving conditions. Anyone scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. can arrive at the clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and will be accommodated.

Forecast

Precipitation will end early on Friday, and there will be some sunshine this weekend, but it will stay cold.

But a wintry mix could make an appearance Monday morning, which will change over to rain.

  • Friday: All precipitation ending in the morning. Cloudy, brisk and cold the rest of the day. Some melting followed by significant refreeze at night. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
  • Sunday: Sun with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
  • Monday: Wintry mix in the morning, changing to rain. Highs 40 to 45.

Current weather

WTOP’S Matt Small and Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Workers from the National Park Service clear snow and ice at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Workers from the National Park Service clear snow and ice at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP/Evan Vucci
Conditions were slick in the D.C. area after a winter storm moved through on Feb. 18, 2021.
Conditions were slick in the D.C. area after a winter storm moved through on Feb. 18, 2021.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
A roadway in the D.C. area covered in snow after a winter storm on Feb. 18, 2021.
A roadway in the D.C. area covered in snow after a winter storm on Feb. 18, 2021.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Cars were coated under a sheet of snow and ice after a winter storm in the D.C. area on Feb. 18, 2021.
Cars were coated under a sheet of snow and ice after a winter storm in the D.C. area on Feb. 18, 2021.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Roads in the D.C. area were coated in slushy snow on Feb. 18.
Roads in the D.C. area were coated in slushy snow on Feb. 18.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
(WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Parking lot art in the snow. (WTOP/Hillary Howard)

WTOP/Hillary Howard
Plows on I-395 Feb. 18, 2021. (WTOP/Hillary Howard)

WTOP/Hillary Howard
The view in Alexandria, Virginia. (Courtesy @natvarusa via Twitter)

Courtesy @natvarusa via Twitter
The U.S. Capitol behind fences.
A snow and ice-covered road leading to the U.S. Capitol, behind fencing. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

WTOP/Mitchell Miller
Workers are seen clearing ice and snow from the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Workers are seen clearing ice and snow from the steps of the U.S. Capitol. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

WTOP/Mitchell Miller
Vehicles on snow-covered road.
A snow plow works to make ice and snow-covered roads passible for motorists in the City of Frederick in Maryland. (Courtesy Frederick Police Department via Twitter)

Courtesy Frederick Police Department via Twitter
A pair of disabled vehicles on an ice and snow-covered interstate.
A pair of disabled vehicles are seen on the ice and snow-covered lanes of Interstate 66 in Arlington, Virginia. (Courtesy VDOT)

Courtesy VDOT
Snow and ice covered street.
A look at the winter weather conditions on King Street in Leesburg, Virginia. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Sleet and ice on a vehicle.
Frozen rain and sleet caked on a vehicle in Loudoun County, Virginia. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Winter road crews on a snow and ice-covered road.
Road crews are seen on a snow and sleet-caked road in Loudoun County, Virginia. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Overturned vehicle
No one was hurt in the this crash along Interstate 95 in Prince William County, according to Virginia State Police. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Courtesy Virginia State Police
Cars traveling on ice-covered road
A vehicle is seen facing sideways, blocking a lane of Interstate 66 traffic in Arlington, Virginia. (Courtesy VDOT)

Courtesy VDOT
Ice and snow-covered road.
Harrison Road (Courtesy John Baily via Twitter)

Courtesy John Baily via Twitter
Sleet and snow-covered roadway
Snow and sleet coat the roadway at the intersection of Route 355 and Stringtown Road in Clarksburg, Maryland. (WTOP/John Domen)

WTOP/John Domen
Black dog walking on snow
This dog is seen exploring the early morning snow in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Briana Bermensolo)

WTOP/Briana Bermensolo
