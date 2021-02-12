Prepare for ice this weekend

Saturday's storm will deliver likely ice accumulation of more than a quarter-inch, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell. "Cold, sub-freezing air will be stuck here at the surface as moist air from the Gulf Coast and South runs up over the top of it."

Another round of precipitation that will cause more than a quarter-inch of ice to glaze the D.C. area is forecast for this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

“A winter storm watch is in effect for Saturday morning through Sunday morning for the immediate metro area in Virginia and southern Maryland for the potential of a light accumulation of snow followed by an extended period of icing,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter.

“That could cause power outages and tree damage into early Sunday,” he added.

Bell added that untreated surfaces such as roads, sidewalks and handrails “will be glazed with ice and extremely slippery.”

“Be prepared to stay home Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning,” he advised.

Bell said the storm will pull away by Sunday afternoon and most of the D.C. area will be able to get at least a few degrees above freezing, “that will be critical for improving travel conditions.”

He said another winter storm, which he called a “high-impact event,” will deliver more snow and less freezing rain when it arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

Another storm “which should have more rain and less snow arrives on Thursday,” said Bell.

“This is not going to be a fun or enjoyable stretch of weather,” he warned.

Forecast

Friday : Mix of light snow and sleet in southern suburbs, ending in the morning. Cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

: Mix of light snow and sleet in southern suburbs, ending in the morning. Cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday night : Mostly cloudy with flurries after midnight. Sleet toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

: Mostly cloudy with flurries after midnight. Sleet toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Saturday : Snow developing in the morning, then changing over to sleet and freezing rain. Significant icing is possible between 3-11 p.m. Highs upper 20s to lower 30s.

: Snow developing in the morning, then changing over to sleet and freezing rain. Significant icing is possible between 3-11 p.m. Highs upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday : Freezing rain early, then light rain in the afternoon. Flurries possible. Highs in the mid to high 30s.

: Freezing rain early, then light rain in the afternoon. Flurries possible. Highs in the mid to high 30s. Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold with flurries in the morning, followed by rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

Current weather