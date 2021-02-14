CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Slippery roads linger as showers follow Saturday’s ice storm in DC region

Jose Umana

February 14, 2021, 5:43 AM

After a day of an ice storm blanketing the D.C. region, relief is in store Sunday — but plan on road conditions remaining less than optimal for some time.

The damage done by icy conditions Saturday caused 115 crashes in Maryland and 36 disabled or unattended vehicles, according to Maryland State Police. Snow emergency plans are in place for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties.

In Virginia, state police had responded to nearly 366 crashes and six disabled vehicles statewide as of 9 p.m. Saturday. Of those crashes, 83 were in Fairfax County, while the bulk of the remainder were in the Richmond area.

A winter weather advisory continues for the D.C. region until 7 a.m. Sunday. An ice storm warning ended around 9 p.m. Saturday night, with most of the precipitation in the Capital metro area having tapered off earlier in the afternoon.

NBC Washington meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said that with temperatures reaching well below freezing overnight, slush and standing water on area roadways froze solid.

Conditions should improve throughout the morning as temperatures gradually rise, except for colder valleys in the far western and northern suburbs.

There is a possibility for light showers or drizzle starting Sunday afternoon, which will continue throughout the night into Monday.

A new storm system moving into the region will bring a soaking rainfall for most from Monday night through midday Tuesday, with a wintry mix potential in the northern and western suburbs.

Forecast:

  • Sunday: Some freezing drizzle early. A chance of a few light showers again by evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s
  • Monday: Rain developing. Highs upper 30s to lower 40.
  • Tuesday: Early wintry mix changing to rain. Highs 30s to lower 40s
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

Current conditions:

Jose Umana

