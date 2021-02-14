Slippery roads linger as showers follow Saturday’s ice storm in DC region

After a day filled with ice storms blanketing the D.C. region, leaving slippery conditions in its awake, some relief returns Sunday.

After a day of an ice storm blanketing the D.C. region, relief is in store Sunday — but plan on road conditions remaining less than optimal for some time.

The damage done by icy conditions Saturday caused 115 crashes in Maryland and 36 disabled or unattended vehicles, according to Maryland State Police. Snow emergency plans are in place for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties.

In Virginia, state police had responded to nearly 366 crashes and six disabled vehicles statewide as of 9 p.m. Saturday. Of those crashes, 83 were in Fairfax County, while the bulk of the remainder were in the Richmond area.

This is — or was — #VSP Trooper J.E. Weidman’s car on I-85 in #Brunswick Co. He was outside his car for a downed tree when this one fell. Plz stay off the roads overnight. It’s not worth the risk to you, your vehicle, or your life. #icestorm2021 #stayhome @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/TDuxtg6X9D — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 14, 2021

A winter weather advisory continues for the D.C. region until 7 a.m. Sunday. An ice storm warning ended around 9 p.m. Saturday night, with most of the precipitation in the Capital metro area having tapered off earlier in the afternoon.

NBC Washington meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said that with temperatures reaching well below freezing overnight, slush and standing water on area roadways froze solid.

Conditions should improve throughout the morning as temperatures gradually rise, except for colder valleys in the far western and northern suburbs.

There is a possibility for light showers or drizzle starting Sunday afternoon, which will continue throughout the night into Monday.

A new storm system moving into the region will bring a soaking rainfall for most from Monday night through midday Tuesday, with a wintry mix potential in the northern and western suburbs.

Forecast:

Sunday : Some freezing drizzle early. A chance of a few light showers again by evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s

: Some freezing drizzle early. A chance of a few light showers again by evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s Monday : Rain developing. Highs upper 30s to lower 40.

: Rain developing. Highs upper 30s to lower 40. Tuesday : Early wintry mix changing to rain. Highs 30s to lower 40s

: Early wintry mix changing to rain. Highs 30s to lower 40s Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

Current conditions: