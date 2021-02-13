Slippery conditions as ice expected to glaze DC area

Another round of precipitation that will cause more than a quarter-inch of ice to glaze the D.C. area is in the forecast. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday for much of the D.C. region.

An ice storm warning is in effect between 1 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland, and in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia.

“A wintry mix will develop (Saturday) during the morning and midday hours mainly in the D.C. Metro and locations to the south and east,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

The accumulation of ice on power lines and tree branches could lead to some power outages.

Saturday’s storm will deliver likely ice accumulation of more than a quarter-inch, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

“Cold, subfreezing air will be stuck here at the surface as moist air from the Gulf Coast and South runs up over the top of it,” Bell said.

Bell added that untreated surfaces, such as roads, sidewalks and handrails “will be glazed with ice and extremely slippery.”

The storm will pull away by Sunday afternoon and most of the D.C. area will be able to get at least a few degrees above freezing, “that will be critical for improving travel conditions,” Bell said.

Another winter storm, which he called a “high-impact event,” will deliver more snow and less freezing rain when it arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

Another storm “which should have more rain and less snow arrives on Thursday,” Bell said.

Forecast

: Snow developing in the morning, then changing over to sleet and freezing rain. Significant icing is possible between 3-11 p.m. Highs upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday : Freezing rain early, then light rain in the afternoon. Flurries possible. Highs in the mid to high 30s.

: Freezing rain early, then light rain in the afternoon. Flurries possible. Highs in the mid to high 30s. Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold with flurries in the morning, followed by rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.