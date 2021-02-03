DC region in for cold and blustery Wednesday, but some sunshine returns

The D.C. area has just finished its first major snow event of the year, and the sun will show up for the next several days, but how much and for how long?

The D.C. area has just finished its first major snow event of the year, and the sun will show up for the next several days — but how much and for how long? Here’s what you need to know.

Temperatures dipped to below freezing overnight, and it will be blustery and cold Wednesday. That means another morning with a potential for slippery roads, especially on bridges, overpasses and highway ramps. Drive with extra caution.

But after three days of wintry weather from a sluggish nor’easter, Wednesday will finally see some sunshine break through the clouds.

“A few light snow showers this morning are continuing to make their way down from the north as this stubborn storm that has been impacting us for the last few days, still churns off the coast of New England,” NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

“Road temperatures, especially to the north, are still below freezing so please watch out for any snow covered roads this morning and icy spots that remain from yesterday’s melting.”

Clouds will give way to increasing sun through Wednesday afternoon. However, with winds gusts of up to 40 mph, wind chills will mainly be in the 20s throughout the day.

High pressure will bring a mostly sunny day all day Thursday, and the wind will finally be gone. But clouds will roll in quickly Thursday night ahead of a weak system that will have some mild air and showers.

“Thursday will be a pleasant February day with plenty of sun and light winds,” Draper said.

However, there will be enough cold air trapped in the valleys that it will start off as a brief wintry mix Friday morning.

Wednesday: Icy morning with passing snow showers, becoming sunny after midday. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, lighter winds. Icy spots from melting possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Morning snow or rain showers transitioning to all rain. Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny start, increasing clouds later. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.