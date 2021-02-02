Passing flurries overnight followed by sunny days ahead for DC area

The D.C. area has just finished its first major snow event of the year, and the winter weather advisories have expired. The sun will come up for the next several days, but for how long? Here's what you need to know.

Here’s what you need to know.

Some areas may see some random snow showers and flurries Tuesday evening and overnight, but they will be only “patchy minor accumulations at most,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Temperatures will dip back below freezing overnight, and it will be blustery and cold on Wednesday.

Wednesday will have more intervals of sunshine and maybe a few passing flurries.

“There will be some isolated slick spots, but most locations will be OK,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Clouds will give way to increasing sun Wednesday. However, with winds gusts of up to 40 mph, wind chills will mainly be in the 20s throughout the day.

High pressure will bring a mostly sunny day all day Thursday, and the wind will finally be gone. But clouds will roll in quickly Thursday night ahead of a weak system that will have some mild air and showers.

“Thursday will be a pleasant February day with plenty of sun and light winds,” Draper said.

However, there will be enough cold air trapped in the valleys that it will start off as a brief wintry mix Friday morning.

2 dead in weather-related crashes

In Frederick County, Maryland, a man died after an Ecology Service Recycle Disposal Company truck he was on slid off the road in the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road in Adamstown.

Authorities said Mark Steven Williams, 64, of Frederick, was riding on the back of the truck at the time of the incident and was pinned under the overturned vehicle.

The Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services declared him dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

In Virginia, one person is dead after a crash between two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the Rappahannock River Bridge, on the Fredericksburg-Stafford County line, according to state police. One of the tractor-trailers overturned onto its side.

The ramp is still blocked as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the cargo is offloaded.

Road conditions and mass transit

Roads remain potentially treacherous. Keep your lights and wipers on in falling snow. Drive slow and safe.

Metrobus, Metrorail, and MetroAccess will operate regular weekday service Wednesday.

Metro customers should continue to use caution on platforms, escalators, parking lots, and other areas that may remain slippery.

Amtrak will operate modified service Tuesday on its Acela and Northeast Regional lines. For more information, visit Amtrak’s website.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Forecast

Tuesday night: Cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery and cold. Lows: mid-20s to near 30.

Cloudy with scattered flurries. Blustery and cold. Lows: mid-20s to near 30.

Mix of clouds and sun with a few passing flurries. Blustery and cold. Highs: low to mid-30s.

Mostly sunny. Not as windy and a bit milder. Highs: mid-30s to low 40s.

