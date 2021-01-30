Snowy weather looms over DC area; 4 to 8 inches possible by Sunday night

Winds diminish Saturday, giving D.C. area residents a reprieve from the blustery cold and time to prepare for more wintry weather ahead.

After a night in the teens, Saturday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and warmer than the last couple of days.

The D.C. area is under a winter storm watch from Saturday night through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Quiet conditions today ahead of the winter storm for the second half of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs approaching the 40 degree mark. Clouds will be on the increase the second half of the day with light snow arriving by around midnight. pic.twitter.com/bPJnPeKQ7F — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 30, 2021



It said light snow will move into the D.C. region “around midnight,” with a potential accumulation of 4 to 8 inches by Sunday evening.

Ice and a light glaze are possible as well, with the National Weather Service advising motorists to “plan on slippery road conditions.”

Road crews are pretreating roads in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties ahead of the storm on Saturday, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation statement.

It said more than 1,850 trucks will be staged “by the onset of the storm ready to treat roads, and will begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated.”

VDOT added that “additional equipment and crews” are ready as needed, including tree crews to handle downed branches from ice.

Metro said that trains and buses would be operating on a moderate snow plan Sunday.

The D.C. area could be in for a messy Monday as snow may mix or change to freezing rain overnight, leading to “significant travel disruption,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Alexandria City Public Schools said it would be canceling all programs held at school buildings on Monday, such as meal distribution, child care programs and the tech help desk.

The school system said meal distribution would instead take place on Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to taper off Monday night, with windy and cold conditions on Tuesday.

This would be the D.C. area’s first chance at significant snow accumulations in two years, Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny with much lighter winds. A bit warmer. High temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday night: Snow developing around midnight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Snow likely. Snow may mix with freezing rain by late in the day, especially from D.C. southward. An accumulation of 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible by Sunday evening. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s

Monday: A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Additional accumulation of possible. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Windy and cold. Chance of snow showers or light flurries. High temperatures in the 30s.

