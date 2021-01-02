Clouds to make way for a dry Saturday

Clouds and fog are expected to impact much of the DC area before making way for some afternoon sunshine, according to NBC Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The wet weather that coincided with the new year’s arrival will exit the D.C. area today.

He said high temperatures should reach 55 to 60.

The next storm system is due to arrive in the D.C. region by around midnight with widespread precipitation, including a wintry mix from the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains westward, according to the National Weather Service.

A few lingering showers this AM, otherwise dry today. Tonight through Sun, the next system will bring precip. For most of the area, it should be rain. However, for western and northern Maryland, and eastern West Virginia, a wintry mix is possible. #VAWX #WVWX #MDWX pic.twitter.com/dnIySf7tC7 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 2, 2021

Forecast:

Saturday: Morning clouds and fog. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs reaching 55 to 60.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before noon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Current conditions: