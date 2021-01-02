CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Clouds to make way for a dry Saturday

Matt Small

January 2, 2021, 6:46 AM

The wet weather that coincided with the new year’s arrival will exit the D.C. area today.

Clouds and fog are expected to impact much of the DC area before making way for some afternoon sunshine, according to NBC Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

He said high temperatures should reach 55 to 60.

The next storm system is due to arrive in the D.C. region by around midnight with widespread precipitation, including a wintry mix from the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains westward, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast:

Saturday: Morning clouds and fog. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs reaching 55 to 60.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before noon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Current conditions:

