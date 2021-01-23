Chilly temperatures sweep across DC region

Frigid, windy weather has moved into the D.C. area ahead of an expected wintry mix of freezing rain, rain and snow on Monday.

“This weekend looks to be the coldest so far this season,” according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

She forecasts winds will gust up to 40 miles-per-hour on Saturday, putting wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The National Weather Service characterized Saturday’s conditions as “blustery” with high temperatures in the 30s.

Blustery conditions today with high temperatures in the 30s. pic.twitter.com/gji6hb2SSU — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 23, 2021



Draper said winds will calm down on Sunday, but it will still be cold with high temperatures in the 30s to near 40.

Clouds are anticipated to increase on Sunday ahead of Monday’s storm that could last through Tuesday.

“There is a good chance of rain south and east of D.C., with more of a mix north and west of town, however, this is subject to change as details become clearer over the weekend,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said Friday.

Later in the week the region could see a little more snow.

“We are dry on Wednesday, and we could have a few snow showers on Thursday, but it looks like the majority of the day and the area will be dry on Thursday as a system passes to the south. Again, Thursday’s forecast could change as we get closer,” Ricketts said.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy, windy and frigid. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Not as windy, but cold. High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Rain, chance of a wintry mix arriving after morning hours. Rain may mix with snow/sleet/freezing rain, especially north and west of D.C. High temperatures in the mid 30s to near 40.

Tuesday: Chance for morning rain/wintry mix, then cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the mid 30s to near 40.

