Blustery Friday to start the weekend before DC region braces for snow

The coldest air of the winter thus far will have made its way into the D.C. region overnight and will remain Friday, setting up a cool weekend that could end with snow.

Winds chills will be in the single digits and teens by Friday morning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

And with wind gusts up to 40 mph, wind chills will be in the teens to the 20s throughout the day, Draper said.

Winds will be lighter, but it will still be cold on Saturday with highs only in the 30s.

“Sunshine on Saturday will be short-lived as another storm system will head our way, bringing us our next chance for some accumulating snow starting midday Sunday, possibly lasting into Monday,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

The storm could bring snow some 2 to 5 inches of snow to the area by Sunday morning. And the warm air following that could lead to a wintry mix Monday morning, Draper said.

Forecast

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun. Blustery and cold. Highs: Mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds. Not as windy but brisk and cold. Highs: Mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Snow arriving, mixing with sleet and rain near D.C. and points south after possible accumulations. Highs: Mid to upper 30s.

Radar