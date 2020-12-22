Christmas weather in the DC area: What to expect

Current weather predictions put Christmas Eve and Christmas Day firmly in the dreary category for the D.C. area.

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, well, time to dream on.

“Expect rain to push into our area on Christmas Eve morning,” NBC Washington Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. “Temperatures shoot into the mid- to upper 50s on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain will continue through Thursday evening as temperatures begin to crash leading into Christmas morning.”

Because of the dropping temperatures, Ricketts said a few flurries are possible very early Christmas morning, but they’ll be gone by 7 a.m. or 8 a.m.

Those temperatures will continue to fall throughout Christmas Day, Wind chills by Christmas night will be in the teens and single digits, according to Ricketts.

Tuesday will be dry with the sun returning but wind gusts could hit 30 mph. Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s despite the temperature being in the 40s.

“Winds settle down Tuesday night, bringing us pretty quiet and tranquil weather for Wednesday,” Ricketts said. “Temperatures are in the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.”

Current conditions

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Temps: Mid- to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. Temps: Mid- to upper 40s.

Christmas Eve: Rain likely, heavy at times, breezy. Temps: Mid- to upper 50s

Christmas Day: Dropping temps, cold and breezy, decreasing clouds. Temps: Falling into the 30s.