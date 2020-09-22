That’s so cool: An unusually chilly stretch of September weather, with over a week to go

If it feels like September has served as a counterweight to the sticky heat of the summer, that’s because it has been.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP that Tuesday marked the eighth consecutive day of cooler-than-average temperatures in the area.

And it doesn’t stop there: Tuesday was also the fourth morning in a row that the pre-dawn low temperature for D.C. (as now measured at Reagan National Airport) dropped below 50 degrees.

“It’s the first time that’s happened since 1950,” Bell said.

WTOP Weather

That said, a last hit of summer is coming, as it usually tends to do: Temperatures in the D.C. area will hover around 80 degrees, with increasing humidity, for the next few days.

“Enjoy the little warming trend while we have it,” Bell said.

October is, after all, on its way.