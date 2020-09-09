Scattered storms bring overnight flash flood watch to DC area

The National Weather Service has placed most of the D.C. region under a flash flood watch beginning overnight as scattered thunderstorms make their way through the area.

The National Weather Service has placed most of the D.C. region under a flash flood watch beginning overnight as scattered thunderstorms make their way through the area.

The watch begins at 2 a.m. Thursday and will expire at 8 p.m. It covers most of the D.C. metropolitan area.

The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded and extended to include most of the DC and Baltimore metro areas from 2 am tonight until 8 pm Thursday. Visit https://t.co/MW83KHFiJb for updates. pic.twitter.com/zSjbnpOmhs — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 9, 2020

Heavy rainfall is expected at times as storms make their way northwest across the region.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter said heavy rain will also be possible throughout the day Thursday.

Forecast

Wednesday night : Cloudy and muggy with mild temperatures. Showers and scattered thunderstorms with some brief heavy downpours possible. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

: Cloudy and muggy with mild temperatures. Showers and scattered thunderstorms with some brief heavy downpours possible. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday : Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. High in the low to mid 80s.

: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. High in the low to mid 80s. Friday : Less humid than Thursday, but still cloudy. A few lingering showers, especially south of the District. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

: Less humid than Thursday, but still cloudy. A few lingering showers, especially south of the District. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday : Mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid than Saturday. A few showers or thunderstorms possible later in the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Radar