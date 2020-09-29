Cold front brings heavy rain, flood risk to DC region Tuesday night

The end of summer heralds a pattern change that'll be all too familiar for fall aficionados: The frequent passage of cold fronts with breezy weather and heavy rain.

The end of summer heralds a pattern change that’ll be all too familiar for fall aficionados: The frequent passage of cold fronts with breezy weather and heavy rain.

One such storm system will move through the D.C. region starting Tuesday morning, with up to 2 inches of rain ultimately possible from Central Virginia up the Interstate 95 corridor.

Combined with a threat of heavier downpours from an isolated thunderstorm, that means much of the WTOP listening area will be under an increased flood risk, especially from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Scattered light to moderate showers will work their way into the D.C. and Baltimore areas from the west beginning early Tuesday, but they’ll be relatively spread out in coverage until around nightfall. Afternoon and evening commuters should plan for slick roadways.

“During the morning to early afternoon hours, most of the precipitation is expected to stay to the west of the Blue Ridge,” the National Weather Service’s Sterling office said in its forecast discussion. “By mid-afternoon, the area of showers to the west of the Blue Ridge will start to progress toward the east, along with the system’s cold front.”

Showers are expected to the west of the Blue Ridge during the morning hours. These showers will spread further east through the afternoon, with much of the area seeing a soaking rain overnight. A few thunderstorms may also be possible this afternoon to the east of the Blue Ridge. pic.twitter.com/q0zNZQHMVm — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 29, 2020

Despite 2 inches of rain in the forecast, the weather service said thunderstorm activity is expected to remain low enough to minimize the risk of flash flooding.

But it did not rule out a potential for isolated flooding, especially along vulnerable coastal areas that normally experience high waters ahead of and during storms. The District is under a coastal flood advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the sea wall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial,” the weather service said. “Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.”

Wednesday will be cooler and less humid, NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said, with a lingering chance of showers through Friday.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy and muggy. Rain increasing through the afternoon, becoming widespread by evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday night: Widespread rain. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Showers before daybreak, clearing to sunshine with falling humidity. Highs near 70s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, with a passing afternoon thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: A chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Clear skies, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

