Where the name ‘Isaias’ comes from and how to pronounce it

Isaias is a modified version of the Hebrew name "Isaiah," but don't think you can get away with pronouncing it the same.

How do you pronounce Isaias? WTOP's Sandy Kozel reports

Tropical Storm Isaias has one of the most unique names for a storm in recent memory, and it’s one that has left many scratching their heads on how to pronounce the name properly.

If you’re in that group, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

In fact, according to babynames.com, it is No. 510 in U.S. births and not ranked at all on the Baby Names popularity chart.

The site Oh Baby! Names says Isaias is the Late Latin and Spanish form of the Hebrew name Isaiah — and used in some versions of the Bible.

It says the pronunciation is ee-ZAH-yahs, which would have made things a lot easier for meteorologists and reporters who have been scratching their heads at the pronunciation.

But the National Hurricane Center has come out with its own pronunciation: ees-ah-EE-ahs.

Good luck saying that 10 times fast.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.