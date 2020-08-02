CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Weather News » Where the name 'Isaias'…

Where the name ‘Isaias’ comes from and how to pronounce it

Sandy Kozel

August 2, 2020, 9:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
How do you pronounce Isaias? WTOP's Sandy Kozel reports

Tropical Storm Isaias has one of the most unique names for a storm in recent memory, and it’s one that has left many scratching their heads on how to pronounce the name properly.

If you’re in that group, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

In fact, according to babynames.com, it is No. 510 in U.S. births and not ranked at all on the Baby Names popularity chart.

The site Oh Baby! Names says Isaias is the Late Latin and Spanish form of the Hebrew name Isaiah — and used in some versions of the Bible.

It says the pronunciation is ee-ZAH-yahs, which would have made things a lot easier for meteorologists and reporters who have been scratching their heads at the pronunciation.

But the National Hurricane Center has come out with its own pronunciation: ees-ah-EE-ahs.

Good luck saying that 10 times fast.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Weather News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up