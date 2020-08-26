CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DOJ wants data on care home deaths | What's with the updated testing advice? | Latest coronavirus test results
WATCH: Webcams in Texas, Louisiana offer views of Laura

Dan Friedell

August 26, 2020, 5:57 PM

Laura, which was upgraded Wednesday to a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall near the southwestern border of Louisiana and the southeastern border of Texas sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate their homes, as forecasters expect a storm surge of up to 20 feet, which they consider “unsurvivable.”

The webcams listed below are just a few that may have a view of the changing weather conditions ahead of, and during, the storm.

Cameras in Louisiana

Grand Isle Beach

Houma, Louisiana:
Webcam Houma, LouisianaWebcam Houma, Louisiana

Port of New Orleans:
Webcam New Orleans, LouisianaWebcam New Orleans, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Cameras in Texas

Galveston, Texas:

Galveston Island Pier Cam

Casa Del Mar Seawall Cam (Galveston)

Bayou Vista:

South Padre Island:

Corpus Christi

