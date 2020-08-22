CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Thunderstorms possible for DC area Saturday afternoon

Matt Small

August 22, 2020, 12:06 PM

Clouds and sunshine across the D.C. region Saturday could make way for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“The greatest chance of thunderstorms will be over the Potomac Highlands and central Shenandoah Valley. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail,” according to the National Weather Service.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts forecasts about a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the D.C. area Saturday afternoon.

Forecast:

  • Saturday: Midday peeks of sun, but mostly cloudy. Isolated storms in the p.m. 30%, humid. Temperatures in the mid 80s.
  • Overnight: Partly cloudy, some fog, lingering late shower possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, humid with isolated p.m. storms. Temperatures in the upper 80s.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy with a 30% chance of storms. Temperatures around 90.

Current conditions:

