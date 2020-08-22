Thunderstorms possible for DC area Saturday afternoon

Clouds and sunshine across the D.C. region Saturday could make way for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The highest chance for rain this morning will be across southern Maryland. By this afternoon, the greatest chance of thunderstorms will be over the Potomac Highlands and central Shenandoah Valley. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail. pic.twitter.com/i4ruXX8hkM — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 22, 2020

“The greatest chance of thunderstorms will be over the Potomac Highlands and central Shenandoah Valley. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail,” according to the National Weather Service.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts forecasts about a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the D.C. area Saturday afternoon.

Forecast:

Saturday: Midday peeks of sun, but mostly cloudy. Isolated storms in the p.m. 30%, humid. Temperatures in the mid 80s.

Midday peeks of sun, but mostly cloudy. Isolated storms in the p.m. 30%, humid. Temperatures in the mid 80s. Overnight: Partly cloudy, some fog, lingering late shower possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

Partly cloudy, some fog, lingering late shower possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Sunday: Partly sunny, humid with isolated p.m. storms. Temperatures in the upper 80s.

Partly sunny, humid with isolated p.m. storms. Temperatures in the upper 80s. Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy with a 30% chance of storms. Temperatures around 90.

Current conditions: